FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.89. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Dipti Amin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

