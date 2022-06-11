Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a growth of 1,255.7% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

