Head-To-Head Contrast: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 2 0 3.00 TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 1.28% -1,021.20% 25.36% TETRA Technologies 0.53% 6.51% 1.61%

Volatility & Risk

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 5.76 $6.36 million ($2.21) -16.75 TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.72 $103.33 million $0.02 261.13

TETRA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats TETRA Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

