ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AACG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

