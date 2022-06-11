Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €27.50 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €27.50 ($29.57) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($23.01) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €23.67 ($25.45) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.00. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($35.40).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

