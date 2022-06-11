DURECT Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DURECT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 25.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 386,911 shares of company stock worth $191,686 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

