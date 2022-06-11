Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.50 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €23.50 ($25.27) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €18.15 ($19.52) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.91 and a 200-day moving average of €16.94. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

