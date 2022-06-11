FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alpha Tau Medical in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

