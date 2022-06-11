Head to Head Survey: AvePoint (AVPT) vs. Its Rivals

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is one of 410 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AvePoint to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AvePoint alerts:

This table compares AvePoint and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $191.91 million -$33.24 million -1.68 AvePoint Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -39,598.99

AvePoint’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint’s rivals have a beta of 3.17, meaning that their average share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -20.43% -29.73% -14.70% AvePoint Competitors -30.97% -63.59% -8.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AvePoint and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 5 0 2.71 AvePoint Competitors 1580 10887 23538 518 2.63

AvePoint presently has a consensus price target of $12.28, indicating a potential upside of 125.71%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 65.14%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AvePoint beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.