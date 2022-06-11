Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Critical Review

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -56.58% -881.07% -29.24% CEL-SCI N/A -67.69% -49.79%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics and CEL-SCI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and CEL-SCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $38.35 million 1.37 -$27.58 million ($0.53) -2.11 CEL-SCI $560,000.00 259.19 -$36.36 million ($0.87) -3.85

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEL-SCI beats Protalix BioTherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in the last stage of clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey.

About CEL-SCI (Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC; CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 are product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and LEAPS COV-19, a product candidate to treat COVID-19 coronavirus. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

