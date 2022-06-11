Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CohBar, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CohBar in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. The consensus estimate for CohBar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. CohBar has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

