Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year. The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 86,050 shares of company stock valued at $129,245. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.