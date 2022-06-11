Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $13.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.49. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COST. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $463.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.