Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,559 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

