Analysts Set Expectations for ContraFect Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $4.45 on Thursday. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

