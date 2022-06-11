Analysts Set Expectations for ContraFect Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20).
NASDAQ CFRX opened at $4.45 on Thursday. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
Featured Stories
