Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

AVTX stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

