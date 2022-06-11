Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.52 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANIP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.