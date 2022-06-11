Amryt Pharma plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Amryt Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $477.16 million, a PE ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter worth $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.