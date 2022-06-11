ADMA Biologics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADMA Biologics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $380.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

