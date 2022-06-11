Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.68) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

ACRS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of ACRS opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,910,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,339,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 622,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,190,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 521,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

