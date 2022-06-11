Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.