Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Archer Aviation Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Archer Aviation in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year. The consensus estimate for Archer Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

