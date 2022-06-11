FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.46 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

