FY2025 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.02. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 961,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

