Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Torrid stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $552.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Torrid by 37,374.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Torrid by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Torrid by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

