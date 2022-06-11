JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €7.50 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.06) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHA. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.74) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.11 ($6.57) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.28. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.00).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

