DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.70 ($33.01) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of DWS stock opened at €27.58 ($29.66) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($45.03).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

