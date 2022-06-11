Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €146.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €146.85 ($157.90).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday.

EPA:AIR opened at €102.00 ($109.68) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €106.30 and a 200-day moving average of €108.80. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

