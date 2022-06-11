Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$12.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$13.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,161 shares in the company, valued at C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

