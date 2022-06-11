Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.40 by Barclays

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) received a €3.40 ($3.66) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, June 6th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.26) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.74 ($2.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.61. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

About Telefónica Deutschland (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.