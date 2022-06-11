Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.40 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.40 ($3.66) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, June 6th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.26) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.74 ($2.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.61. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

