Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) received a €2.50 ($2.69) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €1.76 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.41. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €1.58 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of €3.14 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of $536.24 million and a P/E ratio of -98.53.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.