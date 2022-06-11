Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDDGet Rating) received a €2.50 ($2.69) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €1.76 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.41. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €1.58 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of €3.14 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of $536.24 million and a P/E ratio of -98.53.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

