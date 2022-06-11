Short Interest in Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Increases By 11,000.0%

Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 11,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:WGNR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Wegener has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
