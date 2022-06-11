Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 10.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 51,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,378,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Specifically, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vacasa alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million. Research analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,780,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.