SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SCPL opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $3,445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SciPlay by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 483,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

