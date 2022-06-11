Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,921,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

