Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Downgraded to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a C$76.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL opened at C$71.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$53.39 and a 52 week high of C$76.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.