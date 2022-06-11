Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

PLAY opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $48,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

