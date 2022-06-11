Analysts Set Expectations for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

