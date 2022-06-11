Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of UBX opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.40. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 228,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

