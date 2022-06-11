Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,600 ($20.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 1,870 ($23.43) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,030 ($37.97) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.68) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,118.57.

FQVTF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

