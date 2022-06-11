Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.26) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrovial from €36.00 ($38.71) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

