ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ITOCY stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $53.93 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

