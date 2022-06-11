Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

BHC opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

