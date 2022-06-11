Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 783 Average PT from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($9.81).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHNX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.08) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.65) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.21) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($13,994.79). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.08), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($381,721.99).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 614.80 ($7.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 638.89. The company has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 732.80 ($9.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

