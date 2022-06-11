Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $702.32

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $702.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $571.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $516.75 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,222,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

