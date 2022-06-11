First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $58.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,800.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $32.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

