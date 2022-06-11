Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $702.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $702.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $571.81 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $516.75 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $669.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

