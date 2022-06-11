A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives $44.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $849,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,301 shares of company stock worth $8,625,951 in the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,936 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7,997.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 892.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 214.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

