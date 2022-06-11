Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Target Price at $70.67

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,505,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $32,653,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 702,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 690,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

