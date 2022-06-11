Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $208.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.07 and its 200 day moving average is $215.84.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of Target by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 26,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

